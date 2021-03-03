STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Youngsters express gratitude to coach Igor Stimac for showing 'trust' in them

Hyderabad FC defender Akash Mishra stated that "being selected by the national coach" is a "huge motivation".

Published: 03rd March 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian football coach Igor Stimac

Indian football coach Igor Stimac (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Dreamy-eyed youngsters -- some of them first-timers in a senior India national team camp -- sounded ecstatic on finding their names in Igor Stimac's list of 35 probables for India's forthcoming international friendlies against Oman and UAE, both of which are scheduled to be played in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.

However, none of them are willing to bask in glory despite being named in the list of 35 probables. Rather, they wish to stay humble and concentrate on the bigger task ahead -- training harder in their quest to get into the final squad, and eventually make a debut for the country.

Hyderabad FC defender Akash Mishra stated that "being selected by the national coach" is a "huge motivation".

"I need to thank Igor Stimac for finding me good enough to be in the camp. But this call up comes with extra responsibility for me to not let him down. It will be the best day of my life if I get to wear the national jersey. But it's still far away. I need to keep working harder and not think about it much. If I am good enough, I will get a chance," Mishra, an ex-Indian Arrows cadet expressed.

North East United FC's midfielder Lalengmawia -- also a former Indian Arrows cadet -- feels that he has "got a step closer to achieving his dream."

"The call-up is one of the best things which has happened to me. But I haven't achieved anything as yet. There is still a long way to go. My dream is to represent my country and I can go to any extent to get it fulfilled. Thank you coach for your trust in me," he quipped.

Kerala Blasters midfielder Jeakson Singh, best remembered as India's goal-scorer at the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, uttered that the call up is a "unique gift which excites him to massively improve as a player."

"I am extremely excited. This allows me an opportunity to fulfil my dream of not just playing for my country but excelling at it. I am extremely grateful to coach Stimac for naming me on the list. I love challenging myself, and it is time to work the hardest in my life. I cannot let this slip at any cost," he said in one breath.

FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh hoped he can "grow as a player from hereon."

"This call-up is very encouraging for me. The camp provides me with an opportunity to train with the best and learn from the best. I need to constantly keep pushing myself to achieve my dream of playing for my country. I understand this is just my first step. A big thank you to coach for having faith in me," he said.

Another FC Goa player -- striker Ishan Pandita -- said: "I am extremely proud and honoured to be named for the camp. Any kid playing the sport will always aim to represent the country. And when the call comes, you have to take it. I am over the moon. But, I am ready to put in good work and work harder."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Igor Stimac
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp