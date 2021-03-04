STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

David James supports Klopp, Solskjaer; says Premier League footballers cannot go to high-risk areas 

Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper David James believes players will have to agree with what the club requests them to do.

Published: 04th March 2021 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

English goalkeeper David James

English goalkeeper David James. (Photo| AFP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Football club managers in England have been moaning about the tight schedule in the wake of the pandemic in the last few months.

They are right to some extent as players are risking injuries due to a jam-packed schedule with no time rest. But they are left with no choice in an extraordinary season due to Covid-19. Things are going to get complicated further with the upcoming world cup qualifiers later this month for clubs that have players from countries like Brazil and a host number of nations, which are included in the UK's Covid-19 red list.

It means they will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days upon return, which clubs are not okay with as this might force players to miss some big matches. No wonder, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have already hinted about the possibility of not sending their players to countries on the list.

Expect some more managers to join in and voice their opinion on the same. Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper David James believes players will have to agree with what the club requests them to do.

"The clubs operating in the UK have their own guidelines therefore the club should be able to influence the players. Of course, this is an issue that the players have the right to argue against. But in the end, if they have to stay at the top clubs, they have to adhere to all the club's requests," he told this daily.

"Under normal circumstances, managers would not object, even if that meant missing a game here and there, but there is a time period for quarantine afterwards, then players could be out (unavailable) for some time."

In fact, the ball is in the club's court with FIFA, as per Klopp, stating that the clubs have the choice of not releasing their players this time. And with the club paying huge salaries to the players, it makes sense that they keep them and avail their services in the business end of the competition.

"I think the players and the international associations have to accept that players in the UK cannot go in high-risk areas. We are in unprecedented times so they have to deal with it likewise,” added James.

City favourite for CL Manchester City has been in an incredible form of late, winning 21 games on a trot across all competitions.

They have crushed teams with their attacking brand of football. In fact, they have not lost a single game in the Champions League this season, and James considers them to be favourites for the European title.

They beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg of round of 16 with the return fixture set to be played on March 16.

“This year, 21 wins in a row and they have been breaking all sorts of records. Once again, the team looks unbeatable. It is difficult to score against them…. I think they are favourites, ” said James, who also feels that the Citizens need to be in competitive form if they face Bayern Munich at any point of time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David James Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Jurgen Klopp Manchester United Liverpool Manchester City
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp