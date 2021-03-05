STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chelsea defeat 'tough to take': Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Disappointed after being beaten by Chelsea in the EPL, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said the defeat is tough to take.

Published: 05th March 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Disappointed after being beaten by Chelsea in the Premier League, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said the defeat is "tough to take". Mason Mount scored a brilliant goal as Chelsea secured a 1-0 win here at Anfield on Friday. Also, with this win, Chelsea climbed to the fourth position in the Premier League table.

"Tough to take. These are the games that we need to win, especially with our aims and targets for the season. I'd say pushing for the top four, it's massively important that we won today. But there's nothing we can do about it now, except learn from it and pull out what we could have done better and go again. We're on a quick turnaround to put things right on Sunday," Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com.

During the match, the Blues were the more dangerous side from the start, with Timo Werner twice going close early on and then having a goal overturned for offside after a Video Assistant Referee review. Mount gave Chelsea their deserved lead in the 42nd minute.

Chelsea, who are unbeaten in their 10 matches under head coach Thomas Tuchel in all competitions, leapfrogged West Ham United and Everton on the table. Whereas, Liverpool, who suffered their fifth successive home league defeat, drop to seventh.

Alexander-Arnold also said: "We've just got to play our natural game. It's difficult when things are going wrong. You start overthinking and try to find what it is, and try to fix it as soon as possible. But I think as soon as we get back into a rhythm and winning games, then that's OK. But it's easier said than done."

Liverpool will next play against Fulham on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trent Alexander Arnold Liverpool EPL EPL 2021 Chelsea Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp