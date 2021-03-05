Jamal Musiala signs new long-term contract with Bayern Munich

By ANI

MUNICH: Bayern Munich on Friday announced that Jamal Musiala has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club until 2026.

"FC Bayern have handed Jamal Musiala a professional contract until 2026," the club said in a statement.

The 18-year-old attacker joined the German record champions' U17 team from Chelsea in summer 2019 and has made rapid progress since then.

Musiala has made 27 appearances for the first team to date, scoring four goals. In the 4-1 win in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg at Lazio last week, he became Bayern's youngest goalscorer in the competition. He was already listed as the German record champions' youngest-ever Bundesliga player after featuring in the 3-1 win against SC Freiburg in June.

After putting pen to paper on a new contract, Musiala said he is playing with the best players in the world.

"I'm really pleased to have signed my first professional contract at FC Bayern. I just feel very good at the club and in the team, I'm playing with the best players in the world and I can learn from them every day in training," the club's official website quoted Musiala as saying.

"Hansi Flick, Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe along with the whole club have believed in me and given me the chance very early on. I just want to repay that faith with good performances, keep getting better and win a lot more titles with FC Bayern. My aim is to become an important player for this club," he added.