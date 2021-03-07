STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Khalid Bhai has given us the freedom to play fearlessly: NorthEast United FC's Ashutosh Mehta

A former India international in his playing days, Jamil has remained unbeaten ever since taking charge after Spanish coach Gerard Nus was sacked in the first week of January.

Published: 07th March 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian full-back Ashutosh Mehta (L) and NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil

Indian full-back Ashutosh Mehta (L) and NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil. (Photo| Facebook and Instagram)

By PTI

MARGAO: Experienced Indian full-back Ashutosh Mehta has credited coach Khalid Jamil for NorthEast United FC's success in the Indian Super League, saying he installed an elite mentality in the players and moulded them into champions.

Jamil has worked his magic ever since taking over the reins of NorthEast United FC from Gerard Nus, guiding them into the playoffs, only the second time in the club's history. "There is not much of a difference between Indian players. What sets them apart is the mentality ...this season at NorthEast United, players have developed an elite mentality. All the credit goes to Khalid Bhai. He has moulded the team into champions," Mehta told ISL media.

"In Indian football, there are only a handful of individuals who have been able to extract the real potential of young Indian footballers; Khalid Bhai is one such coach who gives us the liberty to express ourselves fearlessly," he added.

A former India international in his playing days, Jamil has remained unbeaten ever since taking charge after Spanish coach Gerard Nus was sacked in the first week of January. The Guwahati-based side drew 1-1 with ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of their semi-final on Saturday and a win in the second leg on Tuesday will hand them a place in the final.

Going into the semis, the club achieved their best-ever League stage finish in ISL, ending third with 33 points from 20 games. Out of the 8 wins, 6 came in their final nine games. The team drew the other three games.

"Khalid Bhai told be organised at the back and in the final third, express yourself and if anything goes wrong, I will take the blame," said Mehta, who was recently called up for India's national team camp for the two FIFA friendlies later this month.

"Those words when he took charge ahead of the Jamshedpur game still resonates in everyone's ears and look, we are into the playoffs, still unbeaten. He is a top man-manager," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NorthEast United FC Khalid Jamil Ashutosh Mehta Indian Super League ISL 2021
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp