STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mark Noble extends West Ham deal for one final season

In an open letter to fans, Noble said that the ongoing campaign will be his 18th and final one at the London side.

Published: 10th March 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

West Ham United's Mark Noble, left, celebrates after scoring from the penalty sport for his side's first goal during their English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Crystal Palac

West Ham United's Mark Noble, left, celebrates after scoring from the penalty sport for his side's first goal during their English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Crystal Palac

By ANI

LONDON: West Ham United captain Mark Noble on Tuesday signed a contract extension that will keep him at the London Stadium until the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

In an open letter to fans, Noble said that the ongoing campaign will be his 18th and final one at the London side. Noble, who has made over 500 appearances for West Ham, has found his first-team chances limited this season with manager David Moyes preferring to deploy Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in the midfield. Noble has scored 60 goals for West Ham so far.

"I wanted to write this letter to personally tell you that I am delighted to have accepted the opportunity to extend my contract with the Club, until the summer of 2022," Noble said in a letter.

"I have also decided, after much consideration, that the 2021/22 season will be my 18th and final one as a first-team player at West Ham United. It is a decision I have made following a lot of discussion with my family, my friends and people at the football club.

"I've also had conversations with the manager and it's clear that he and the Club want to build something and continue to take the football club forward in a positive way -- a way I fully believe in -- while my desire to keep pushing the ethos and values of West Ham United, especially to our new signings and young players coming through our Academy, is as strong as ever," he added.

Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold have paid tribute to Noble, the long-serving midfielder and two-time Hammer of the Year, who currently ranks seventh on the club's all-time appearance list and has played in more Premier League games than any other West Ham player.

"Mark epitomises absolutely everything that West Ham United stands for -- he is loyal, committed, honest, ambitious and blessed with a sense of humour -- and that is why he is universally loved by all Hammers," Sullivan and Gold said in a statement.

"We are both thrilled that Mark has signed a new contract and will play on for one final season for the Club he loves. He deserves to spend his final year in a Claret and Blue shirt playing in front of the fans who have been there throughout his career," they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mark Noble West Ham United
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp