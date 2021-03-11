Sunil Chhetri tests positive for COVID-19, says he's feeling 'fine'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he is feeling "fine" and is recovering.

In a tweet from his official handle, Chhetri said he would soon be back on the football field.

"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon," Chhetri tweeted.

"No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always," he added.

In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 11, 2021

Chhetri recently featured in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) where he played for Bengaluru FC. It wasn't a good season for the Blues as the side finished seventh in the points table after the league stage.

Last week, Chhetri was named in the 35-member list of probables for the forthcoming back-to-back international friendlies that India would be playing against Oman and UAE in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer. For his brilliant performances, he was awarded the 'Hero of the League' title in the 2017-18 ISL season and was also adjudged the 'AIFF Player of the Year' for the year 2017.