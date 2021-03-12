STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe elected president of African soccer confederation

He is the owner and president of South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, but he hasn't held a role before in regional or even national soccer administration.

Published: 12th March 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

South African mining billionaire Patrice Motsepe

South African mining billionaire Patrice Motsepe (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

RABAT (MOROCCO): South African mining billionaire Patrice Motsepe was elected president of the African soccer confederation on Friday without the need for a vote after a deal brokered by FIFA saw his three challengers withdraw, leaving him as the sole candidate.

Motsepe was confirmed by acclamation - a round of applause by officials - at the Confederation of African Football's general assembly meeting. The 59-year-old Motsepe, a highly successful businessman but a man who has little experience in soccer administration, is now in charge of turning around FIFA's most troubled confederation.

Motsepe was the first Black African to make Forbes' list of billionaires and is the brother-in-law of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He became the sole candidate after FIFA president Ginanni Infantino's intervention saw candidates Augustin Senghor of Senegal, Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast withdraw.

Infantino attended the general assembly, where Motsepe referred to him as "my brother" and thanked him "for the vision and encouragement of unity". Under the deal, Motsepe, Senghor, Yahya and Anouma are set to operate as "a team" at the head of CAF, FIFA said.

The move has spurred criticism of FIFA and Infantino, though, for interfering in what is African soccer business. It's not yet clear how the team will effectively work, although Senghor and Yahya are expected to be given roles as vice presidents.

CAF already has three vice presidents. It has also been reported that current FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura, who is from Senegal, will become CAF secretary general as part of the agreement. Samoura also attended the general assembly.

Motsepe replaces Ahmad Ahmad, who was elected CAF president in 2017 but banned from soccer for financial misconduct and prevented from standing for re-election. Motsepe is a mining magnate with a fortune of USD 2.9 billion, according to Forbes.

He is the owner and president of South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, but he hasn't held a role before in regional or even national soccer administration.

He is used to operating in high circles, though, once making a speech alongside Barack Obama in South Africa, and attending an exclusive meeting of international business leaders hosted by then-President Donald Trump last year at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Motsepe has a significant challenge ahead. CAF was effectively taken over by FIFA and run by Samoura for six months in 2019 after the confederation became completely dysfunctional under Ahmad. A report by independent auditors raised concerns about financial irregularities, and the confederation has been in financial trouble since well before the coronavirus pandemic.

After being confirmed as president, Motsepe said he would not make a long speech but did note: "We spent the morning hearing the challenges that confront African football." CAF recorded a loss of more than $11 million in the financial year 2019-20, officials said earlier at Friday's meeting, continuing its steep decline over the past four years.

"The new team (Motsepe and his leadership allies) needs to double or treble the revenue of CAF. I don't want to be alarmist but the figures...can't be interpreted any other way," said Fouzi Lekjaa, the head of the CAF finance committee.

Ahmad became CAF president five years ago by surprisingly beating longtime leader Issa Hayatou with the behind-the-scenes support of Infantino.

But after promising a new era of ethical leadership and transparency for African soccer, Ahmad's reign was one of chaos and mismanagement, and he was banned from soccer for five years last year for financial misconduct.

The ban was reduced to two years on appeal this week, but it still prevented him standing for re-election and removed the last obstacle to Motsepe becoming president.

In his campaign manifesto, Motsepe promised to instigate stricter auditing practices at CAF and to build revenue by securing more commercial sponsorship, especially for CAF's two biggest tournaments, the African Cup of Nations and the African Champions League club competition.

"There are many companies all over the world who want to give money to football. But they want to be comfortable that the money will not go into the pockets of the leadership of football," Motsepe said last month at the launch of his "10-point action plan" for African soccer.

Motsepe also said he would "professionalize" refereeing on the continent after recent bribery scandals involving match officials, and implement the VAR system "at all CAF senior competitions".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patrice Motsepe FIFA Confederation of African Football Fatma Samoura
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp