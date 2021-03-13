After ISL disappointment, Bengaluru FC look for a fresh AFC Cup start under new gaffer

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been a rare season for Bengaluru FC. Not only were they knocked out of the Indian Super League from the group stages for the first time, they also parted ways with Carles Cuadrat in the middle of the ISL campaign.

The Blues finished the league with Naushad Moosa as an interim coach. And now, with the team having started their preparation for the AFC Cup on Friday, coach Marco Pezzaiuoli took charge of his first session.

Three coaches in a period of around five to six months means players need to undergo a process of unlearning a few things while German-born Italian will come up with fresh ideas. More importantly, it is his style of play, which players need to adapt quickly.

The first day of training -- sans Sunil Chhetri, who is recovering after being tested positive recently -- witnessed players undergo some intense training. However, he is not alien to their style after having watched Bengaluru play in the later stages of the ISL from the stands in Goa after his appointment mid February.

The 52-year-old also threw light on his offensive style. "Everything (will be) offensive football, active football as well. We try to give the opponent a lot of stress to get the ball early. I like to play football with the ball. I do not want to kick and rush. I like to create situations," said Pezzaiuoli, who wants to see his players first hand during training before arriving at a system for the next competition.

"The system depends on the players. That is why I need to see the players. I need to find the right system for my team in the AFC at the moment and put the best players in the best position for the team."

Pezzaiuoli has a contract with the Blues that runs till the end of the 2023-24 season. He has an impressive resume -- team analyst for Germany at Euro 2008, TSG Hoffenheim's assistant coach among other roles. His recent stint was with Eintracht Frankfurt as a Technical Director. Besides working at the top level, his experience with German youth teams must have attracted the club, which will aim to win titles once again.

"I am not the person that wants to stay at the bottom or the middle of the league. I want to be at the top. That is important for me. Also, one part is to bring young players to the first team from our academy, but it may also be from outside the academy," he said.