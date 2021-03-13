STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

After ISL disappointment, Bengaluru FC look for a fresh AFC Cup start under new gaffer

The team has started their preparation for the AFC Cup on Friday and coach Marco Pezzaiuoli took charge of his first session.

Published: 13th March 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC players during a training session

Bengaluru FC players during a training session. (Photo| EPS)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been a rare season for Bengaluru FC. Not only were they knocked out of the Indian Super League from the group stages for the first time, they also parted ways with Carles Cuadrat in the middle of the ISL campaign.

The Blues finished the league with Naushad Moosa as an interim coach. And now, with the team having started their preparation for the AFC Cup on Friday, coach Marco Pezzaiuoli took charge of his first session.

Three coaches in a period of around five to six months means players need to undergo a process of unlearning a few things while German-born Italian will come up with fresh ideas. More importantly, it is his style of play, which players need to adapt quickly.

The first day of training -- sans Sunil Chhetri, who is recovering after being tested positive recently -- witnessed players undergo some intense training. However, he is not alien to their style after having watched Bengaluru play in the later stages of the ISL from the stands in Goa after his appointment mid February.

The 52-year-old also threw light on his offensive style. "Everything (will be) offensive football, active football as well.  We try to give the opponent a lot of stress to get the ball early. I like to play football with the ball. I do not want to kick and rush. I like to create situations," said Pezzaiuoli, who wants to see his players first hand during training before arriving at a system  for the next competition.

"The system depends on the players. That is why I need to see the players. I need to find the right system for my team in the AFC at the moment and put the best players in the best position for the team."

Pezzaiuoli has a contract with the Blues that runs till the end of the 2023-24 season. He has an impressive resume -- team analyst for Germany at Euro 2008, TSG Hoffenheim's assistant coach among other roles. His recent stint was with Eintracht Frankfurt as a Technical Director. Besides working at the top level, his experience with German youth teams must have attracted the club, which will aim to win titles once again.

"I am not the person that wants to stay at the bottom or the middle of the league. I want to be at the top. That is important for me. Also, one part is to bring young players to the first team from our academy, but it may also be from outside the academy," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru FC ISL ISL 2021 Marco Pezzaiuoli Sunil Chhetri AFC cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp