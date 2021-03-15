STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
French police investigate burglary at Angel Di Maria's house

Published: 15th March 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. (Photo | AP)

Angel Di Maria (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS:French prosecutors have launched an investigation into a robbery at the home of Angel Di Maria after thieves broke in while the Argentina winger was playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

Nanterre prosecutor's office secretary general Marion Chalaux told The Associated Press on Monday that the investigation is being handled by a special police unit dealing with armed robberies and serious burglaries.

The unit was already in charge of inquiries into similar cases linked to PSG players Mauro Icardi and Sergio Ricco, whose houses were also burgled during matches this year.

Chalaux said intruders managed to sneak into Di Maria's home in the posh Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine on Sunday without being noticed.

According to L'Equipe newspaper, the thieves took watches and jewelry from a safe for an estimated loss of more than 500,000 euros ($597,000).

Chalaux could not confirm the value.

Around the same time, another group of intruders broke into the home of PSG captain Marquinhos' family, according to French media reports.

Le Parisen newspaper said Marquinhos' father was briefly detained while thieves searched the house in the town of Chatou and robbed luxury bags, jewelry, various other items and 2,000 euros ($2,385) in cash.

The newspaper said two teenagers were present in the house and that the three victims were locked in a room.

According to L'Équipe, Marquinhos's father was hit several times in the face and chest.

The Yvelines prosecutor's office could not immediately confirm the reports.

Di Maria was substituted during the second half of PSG's 2-1 loss to Nantes after club officials were made aware of the incident.

Around the hour mark, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino left the field for a few moments following an earlier discussion with sporting director Leonardo, who was on his cell phone.

Pochettino then accompanied Di Maria back to the locker room with his arm around him.

A few years ago when he was playing for Manchester United in the Premier League, Di Maria had been the victim of an attempted burglary while at his home, but the alarm sounded before visitors got inside.

Angel Di Maria
