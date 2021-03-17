STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro 2020 to have venues in 12 cities: Report

A member of European football governing body UEFA executive committee said the goal was to stick with the 12-city plan.

Published: 17th March 2021

UEFA Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BERLIN:The postponed Euro 2020 will still take place in 12 cities across the continent despite the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of European football governing body UEFA executive committee said the goal was to stick with the 12-city plan.

"The goal remains to be able to hold onto the mode of the event," Rainer Koch, a vice president in the German federation (DFB) was quoted as saying by dpa, Xinhua news agency reported. He admitted that it was too early for "final statements" but showed confidence in the vaccines whose effect "will be much stronger in a couple of weeks".

Euro 2020 is scheduled to take place between June 11 and July 11, 2021 after it was pushed back by one year.

Euro 2020 Euro 2020 venues
Comments

