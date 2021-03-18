STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando tests positive for COVID-19

The club said that the gaffer is in good health at the moment and showing no symptoms and it will continue to monitor the situation and provide all the necessary support.

Published: 18th March 2021 04:17 PM

Goa FC coach Juan Ferrando

Goa FC coach Juan Ferrando

By PTI

PANAJI: Indian Super League team FC Goa's head coach Juan Ferrando has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating, the club said on Thursday. "The gaffer is in good health at the moment and showing no symptoms. The club will continue to monitor the situation and provide all the necessary support," the club said in a statement.

It said that rest of its players and staff have tested negative. "FC Goa is and will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19. Testing continues to be done with rigour for the entire team. The rest of the players and staff have all tested negative," the club said.

The club also urged that anyone who came in contact with Ferrando in the past few days to get themselves tested and take necessary precautions. FC Goa had finished fourth in the ISL, which concluded on March 13 with Mumbai City emerging champions.

Ferrando had led the team to the semifinals where it suffered a 5-6 loss in a tie-breaker to Mumbai City.

