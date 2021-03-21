I-League continues to mesmerise as the league gets ready for another photo-finish

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If there is one legacy that the I-League continues to uphold, it is the spectacular photo-finishes that they have been producing season in season out.

From minnows Aizawl FC beating Mohun Bagan on the final day back in 2016-15 season to the Mariners beating Bengaluru FC on a rain-drenched night at the Sree Kanteeva Stadium a season before that, the I-League is full of spectacular fairytales. Then there were seasons where Minerva Punjab and Chennai City won on the very last matchday. And once again, the league winner is going to be decided on the final day with three teams level on points.

Despite losing its status as the country's top division to the Indian Super League, the league has retained its competitive edge. Sunday was a dramatic day in the league. Manipuri side TRAU FC and Goan outfit Churchill Brothers went head to head with both teams leading the table on 25 points. A hard-fought 90 minutes later, they finished with a 1-1 draw with Luka Majcen's 28th-minute penalty being canceled out by a 43rd-minute strike from Konsam Singh.

Gokulam Kerala FC had started the day with an outside shot at the title as they were trailing the duo by two points, and the draw between TRAU and Churchill was the perfect result they could hope for. Vincenzo Annese's team went about doing what was expected of them as they took a 2-0 lead early on thanks to a brace from Denny Antwi (20, 34). But it was a nerve-wracking end to the game with Mohammedan Sporting scoring in the 85th minute through Sujit Sadhu but the Malabarians managed to hold on. Once the dust settled, Gokulam were perched at the top but only thanks to better goal difference. They will now face TRAU in a showdown clash which could decide who takes the crown home.

It is Gokulam's title to lose now and the Kerala-based outfit could become a trailblazer of sorts back home if they win as no team from Kerala has achieved the feat of winning a national league. Similarly, no Manipuri side has won the title either which makes it all the more significant for these teams. As for Churchill Brothers, it would be about retaining their lost glory after being in oblivion just a few years back.

As far as equations go, Gokulam hold the upper hand as they have better head to head records over both the Red Machines and TRAU. If Gokulam beat TRAU while Churchill beat Punjab, it will be Gokulam who will emerge champions. Even a draw will be sufficient for Gokulam if Churchill lose.

Meanwhile, Santiago Varela will have a point to prove after being shown the door by Gokulam and having taken over at the Goan outfit. For his team to win the silverware, TRAU and Gokulam will have to play out a draw while they'll have to win. As for TRAU to win their maiden title, Nandakumar Singh's team will have to win at all costs.

A win for them and the title is theirs unless Churchill also win and betters their goal-difference which stands at seven. Another season, another spectacle when it comes to the I-League.

"We have played some amazing football. I just want to go and celebrate with my players now and prepare for the final round," said Annese as history is within reach.