Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez scores 500th career goal in victory over Alaves

By ANI

MADRID: Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez scored his 500th career goal as he guided his side to a 1-0 victory over Alaves in LaLiga.

The 34-year-old made his professional debut on May 3, 2005 for Club Nacional de Football, aged just 16. After playing in his home country during the 2005/06 season, the striker moved to Dutch side Groningen.

The next year he switched to Ajax, where he went on to become Eredivisie's top scorer in the 2009/10 season with 35 goals.

Suarez joined Liverpool FC in January 2011. In his last season in Merseyside -- 2013/14 -- he became the Premier League's top scorer and won the Golden Shoe.

He then signed with FC Barcelona at the end of the season, where he once again was awarded the Golden Shoe in 2015/16.

After six seasons in Barcelona, Suarez joined Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020. Since then, he has scored 19 times. The striker is also Uruguay's top scorer, having netted 63 times for his national team.

With this victory, Atletico Madrid consolidated their top position on the LaLiga table. The club now has 66 points, four points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.