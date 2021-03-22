STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We performed poorly in every aspect of our game: Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo after defeat against Benevento

After suffering a defeat against Benevento, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo admitted that his side performed poorly in every aspect of their game.

Published: 22nd March 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo (Photo | AP)

By ANI

After suffering a defeat against Benevento, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo admitted that his side performed poorly in every aspect of their game.

Benevento secured a 1-0 win over Juventus in the Serie A match here on Sunday.

"We needed to turn in a better display but we performed poorly, in every aspect of our game. Everything was off today, in our attitude and in technical situations," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying.

"We knew this would be tough, because Benevento are an organised team, who defend effectively with two compact lines. What we needed was to stay calm and make better use of the flanks, but we made a lot of mistakes," he added.

Adolfo Gaich netted the only goal scored in the match in the 69th minute and it proved enough for his side to earn three points from the game.

Juventus currently hold the third spot on the Serie A table with 55 points from 27 games. The table is topped by Inter Milan with 65 points.

Pirlo further stated: "When the result is hanging in the balance, panic can start to set in and that wasn't the attitude required. We also needed a little extra desire to get the result, because there was a real opportunity for us to close to gap in the league."

"We have to change our mindset: we wear a jersey of huge importance, which must always be honoured. Our attitude has to be different in games like this," he added.

