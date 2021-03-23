Chelsea's Chilwell targets FA Cup, Champions League titles

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has expressed a desire of winning the FA Cup and Champions League titles and exuded confidence in his side saying that it is "100 percent possible".

In Premier League, Chelsea are currently placed in the fourth position with 51 points from 29 games. The table-toppers Manchester City are too far ahead to be caught easily as Pep Guardiola's side has accumulated 71 points from 30 games.

However, Chelsea can still target silverware this season in the shape of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

"That's 100 percent possible. We're in both competitions, we're playing very well at the moment and we're confident," the club's official website quoted Chilwell as saying.

"It's not something we're talking about, at the moment we're taking it week by week, and the manager has made it clear that is what we need to do. We need to keep improving every week in training and going into every match with the same mindset we have been having at the moment," he added.

Chelsea will next play against West Brom in the Premier League on April 3.