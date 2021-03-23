STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chelsea's Chilwell targets FA Cup, Champions League titles

In Premier League, Chelsea are currently placed in the fourth position with 51 points from 29 games.

Published: 23rd March 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has expressed a desire of winning the FA Cup and Champions League titles and exuded confidence in his side saying that it is "100 percent possible".

In Premier League, Chelsea are currently placed in the fourth position with 51 points from 29 games. The table-toppers Manchester City are too far ahead to be caught easily as Pep Guardiola's side has accumulated 71 points from 30 games.

However, Chelsea can still target silverware this season in the shape of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

"That's 100 percent possible. We're in both competitions, we're playing very well at the moment and we're confident," the club's official website quoted Chilwell as saying.

"It's not something we're talking about, at the moment we're taking it week by week, and the manager has made it clear that is what we need to do. We need to keep improving every week in training and going into every match with the same mindset we have been having at the moment," he added.

Chelsea will next play against West Brom in the Premier League on April 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chelsea Ben Chilwell FA Cup Champions League
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp