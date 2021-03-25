Sans Sunil Chhetri, new-look India start afresh against Oman

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian national football team is finally back in action after a gap of 492 days and incidentally, they will take on the same opposition as that previous match — Oman. But a lot has changed and this new-look Blue Tigers team has ten new names and will be without talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri who is out after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The job of a national team coach is hard as it, getting to be with the players only during international match days. But this past year was extra tough and Igor Stimac admitted that a lot of planning which was going on behind the scenes could not come to fruition due to the pandemic.

"National team coaches anyways have to start from scratch, but it feels even more so now. We had so many plans in place — from a coaching point of view to a plan with regards to AIFF and the various stakeholders. There were supposed to be more games and an eight-month-long season which included the Super Cup. But obviously, those did not work out," the Croat said during a virtual media interaction.

In the absence of the world's second-highest international goalscorer among active players, Stimac will have to modify plans. He has a young group to choose from, all of whom have impressed for their respective ISL sides.

While someone like Ishan Pandita was used as a super-sub by his club side, Manvir Singh had to operate from the wings. Now with the central role free, the 53-year-old will be trying to blood these youngsters for the long run.

"The best thing is if there could be 11 strikers in the squad. This year we only have Sunil Chhetri who was playing as a striker after the change of positions at Bengaluru FC and Ishan who came on for a few minutes and scored some wonderful goals. We need to have much more trust in Indian players," the India coach continued.

"The best example is Hyderabad who played with many Indian players in the absence of foreigners for many games and still didn't suffer in terms of results. The U-17 team with all that planning and structuring from the beginning is showing results," he added.

With the advent of so many youngsters, there are chances of mistakes being made. But the former defender was adamant that these youngsters will not be judged on their mistakes and will be allowed to play with freedom. And he revealed that the upcoming friendlies (next match against the UAE) are a chance to give these youngsters a taste of what it is like in the international arena. Oman and UAE are ranked 81st and 74th in the world, respectively, as compared to India (104). However, results are not the priority for the India gaffer.

"We have to be careful with them and obviously will not play them all at the same time. We will provide them minutes and take good care of them as they are in the future. They have shown they belong here and have the necessary technical abilities, vision, quality of discussion making and hopefully most will use this chance to cement their place."

The last two matches against Oman ended in heartbreak with a 1-2 and 0-1 loss. Both matches were quite close and Stimac will be hoping to see more of the same this time around with a better ending.

"When I was watching the past games, sometimes I cried. The last game against Oman (1-0 loss) was supposed to prove to be the turning point whether we are going to fight for the first spot or second. Some decisions let us down or tiredness which showed that some players were not ready for 90 minutes of football. We saw Oman's game against Jordan (0-0 draw in a recent friendly) where they (Oman) were not taking many risks and we need to find a way to match that style of play," he pointed out.

India vs Oman

Live on Eurosport HD at 7.15 PM IST.

Venue: Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium, in Dubai, UAE.