STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Italy beats Northern Ireland 2-0 at start of World Cup qualifying campaign

Italy didn't qualify the 2018 World Cup in Russia but cemented its status as the Group C favorite as Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile scored in the first half.

Published: 26th March 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Northern Ireland's Josh Magennis (L) competes for the ball with Italy's Manuel Locatelli (R) during the World Cup 2022 qualifier Group C soccer game in Parma

Northern Ireland's Josh Magennis (L) competes for the ball with Italy's Manuel Locatelli (R) during the World Cup 2022 qualifier Group C soccer game in Parma. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Italy started its World Cup qualifying campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Northern Ireland as the Azzurri set out to rectify their failures from four years ago.

Italy didn't qualify the 2018 World Cup in Russia - missing the tournament for the first time in six decades - but cemented its status as the Group C favorite as Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile scored in the first half in Parma on Thursday. "The first half was excellent and we should've scored more goals," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

"The ball was moving quickly, it was perfect. We scored two goals and we could have scored another two at least. We'll have to review the second half because we must do better than that. Perhaps we started to take a few too many touches and the ball moved slowly. It can happen after five months of not seeing each other," he added.

Italy next has two away matches, against Bulgaria on Sunday and Lithuania three days later. Northern Ireland hosts Bulgaria next Wednesday. Switzerland won 3-1 in Bulgaria in the other Group C match. Italy had only lost once to Northern Ireland, in nine meetings, although that defeat saw it fail to qualify for the 1958 World Cup.

Berardi opened the scoring with the first real chance as he ran onto a ball over the top from Alessandro Florenzi, burst down the right and cut inside before firing into the roof of the net from a tight angle. It was Berardi's fourth goals in his past five Italy matches.

Italy almost doubled its lead moments later, following another dangerous ball over the top, but Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved Immobile's shot. Immobile did get on the scoresheet six minutes from halftime, running onto Lorenzo Insigne's through ball and firing into the bottom left corner.

It was a Immobile's first Italy goal since 2019 and the Lazio forward - who won the European Golden Shoe last year - celebrated by punching and kicking the corner flag. "I felt a weight off my shoulders, I hadn't scored for a year and a half for Italy. It was a release, an important goal for me and for the team, seeing as the match was a bit complicated," Immobile said.

There was a scare for Italy 10 minutes after the break as a poor backpass from Azzurri midfielder Manuel Locatelli set clear Gavin Whyte but goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma parried with his feet and then made a second save to deny Michael Smith.

It was another clean sheet for Italy, which has now conceded just three goals in 13 matches. In Sofia, Switzerland scored all its goals in the first 13 minutes on its way to a comfortable win.

Breel Embolo headed Switzerland in front in the seventh minute, Haris Seferovic doubled the visitor's lead in the 10th with a fine strike into the bottom left corner and Steven Zuber tapped in three minutes later after fine work from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Kiril Despodov pulled one back for Bulgaria right at the start of the second half. Switzerland is hoping to qualify for a fifth successive World Cup for the first time. Bulgaria has not reached the World Cup since 1998 when it went out in the group stage, four years after a fourth-place finish.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2022 Football World Cup Football WC qualifiers Italy vs Northern Ireland Domenico Berardi Ciro Immobile
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp