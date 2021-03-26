STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Cup winner N'Golo Kante to miss France's upcoming games due to hamstring injury

The Chelsea midfielder felt a pain in the hamstrings of the left thigh at the very end of the match against Ukraine on Wednesday at the Stade de France.

Published: 26th March 2021 04:23 PM

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante (File photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: France's N'Golo Kante is set to miss his team's upcoming games against Kazakhstan and Bosnia-Herzegovina due to a hamstring injury.

"N'Golo Kante will not take part in the next two matches of the French team on Sunday in Kazakhstan and three days later in Bosnia-Herzegovina," the French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement.

"The Chelsea midfielder felt a pain in the hamstrings of the left thigh at the very end of the match against Ukraine on Wednesday at the Stade de France. He had clinical and radiological examinations on Thursday, which revealed a small lesion," it added.

The statement said that in consultation with doctor Franck Le Gall, national coach Didier Deschamps decided to put Kante back at the disposal of his club on Friday.

"N'Golo Kante will not be replaced. It is therefore a group of twenty-five players who will fly to Kazakhstan on Friday morning," FFF said.

