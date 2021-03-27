STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

India's Sunil Chhetri named among 13 strikers to choose all-time best three in AFC Cup

Chhetri is currently the second highest international goal scorer among active players just behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri

India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Talismanic India captain Sunil Chhetri was on Saturday named among 13 strikers for the fans to pick the all-time best three in the AFC Cup, the continent's second-tier club competition.

The 36-year-old Chhetri has scored 18 goals in four editions of the AFC Cup since 2013 when he appeared for Churchill Brothers.

He then played for Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

His best achievement was to captain Bengaluru FC to a runners-up finish in the 2016 AFC Cup, losing to Air Force Club of Iraq in the final.

"An iconic figure of the modern Indian game, and a player whose 72 national team goals have given him an international profile, Sunil Chhetri has also regularly shown his ample quality on the continental club stage in the AFC Cup," the AFC said on its website.

"Despite not appearing in the competition until his late twenties, Chhetri's impact has lasted the best part of a decade.

"He captained Bengaluru to the 2016 final, his personal high point coming when he scored twice in a classic semi-final performance to eliminate defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim."

Chhetri is currently the second highest international goal scorer among active players just behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with 72 strikes from 115 matches.

A host of top strikers from different countries, including Maldives legend Ali Ashfaq, made up the 13 nominations out of whom the fans will choose three strikers through a poll via internet.

"Three places remain in our All-time AFC Cup XI, with some of Asian football's most iconic goal scorers to vie for a place in our fans' dream selection.

"Football lovers from every corner of Asia have selected a goalkeeper, three defenders and a four-man midfield in previous weeks, now it's time to crown the tournament's greatest ever forwards, with countless worthy contenders to choose from," the AFC said.

With a staggering 344 AFC Cup goals between them, the 13 nominated strikers hailed from Europe, Africa, South America, and of course Asia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri AFC Cup
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp