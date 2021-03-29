STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Team responded 'very well' to all that Tuchel asked of us: Chelsea's Kovacic

Kovacic admitted he was worried at one stage but now is confident that the season will end well for the team if they maintain their consistency.

Published: 29th March 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (File Photo | Mateo Kovacic Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic is happy with how the club has performed under new coach Thomas Tuchel and said the most important thing for them is to keep going and keep winning games.

Chelsea is currently placed in the fourth position on the Premier League table with 51 points from 29 games. The table is topped by Manchester City, having amassed 71 points from 30 matches.

"The new manager has come in, with clear ideas of what he wants and the team responded very, very well to all that he asked of us in how he wants to play," the club's official website quoted Kovacic as saying.

"I think we are doing very well, but the most important thing is to keep going, winning games, and to be as high as possible in the Premier League this year. Obviously, a team like Chelsea wants either to win or be in the top four, which is important," he added.

Kovacic admitted he was worried at one stage but now is confident that the season will end well for the team if they maintain their consistency.

"In football, if you approach the games and train well, everything can change in one or two weeks, and that's what happened. We were 10th and I was really a little bit worried as well because, to be in that position and to not reach the top four, would be a bad, bad season for us," he said.

"But now we have come back, and we need to have the same approach as we did before - train good, approach every game well and I hope it will end well for us this season," Kovacic added.

