STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Control over cash stalls approval on Champions League revamp

The Champions League currently shares almost 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) each season among 32 clubs, who are split into eight groups of four to start with.

Published: 31st March 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

A giant replica of the UEFA Champions League trophy is displayed at the Rossio square downtown Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo | AP)

A giant replica of the UEFA Champions League trophy is displayed at the Rossio square downtown Lisbon, Portugal. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

Approval of the revamped Champions League format has been stalled as elite clubs seek more control over the sale of commercial and broadcasting rights to European soccer's elite competition.

UEFA hoped to use an executive committee meeting on Wednesday to ratify the expansion of the group stage from 32 to 36 teams, jumping from six to 10 rounds of matches from 2024.

There is broad agreement between European clubs and domestic leagues on the new format after years of wrangling but questions remain about how to raise and distribute Champions League revenues.

UEFA has to resolve the framework with the European Club Association over the creation of a joint venture to sell rights to the Champions League, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Clubs will gain a say only in the marketing and television rights sales of the competition, leaving UEFA to still control the sporting and governance aspects, the person said on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential talks.

It is an attempt by UEFA to stave off private calls by former European champions including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United to form a breakaway, largely closed competition that they would control.

UEFA wants a minimum guarantee of revenue to protect its financial position, while also taking a 6.5% cut of the cash generated by the joint venture that would replace Switzerland-based agency TEAM Marketing, which has had exclusive rights from UEFA to sell the Champions League since 1992.

The Champions League currently shares almost 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) each season among 32 clubs, who are split into eight groups of four to start with. The new format will add 100 games as a 36-team single-standings league is created, adding in four more clubs from the current format. The ECA wants two places saved for clubs with a high UEFA ranking, or “coefficient,” based on historic results, after failing in its bid to turn the Champions League into a competition where up to 24 places were permanently locked in.

That would guarantee 10 games for each of the 36 teams, against 10 different opponents with balanced schedules based on seedings. The current format consists of six group games against three opponents. The top eight teams would advance to the round of 16. The next best 16 teams would enter a two-leg playoff to complete the bracket. The tournament would also play matches for the first time on Thursdays which has previously been reserved for the Europa League.

While the second-tier competition is envisaged to stay at 32 teams, it is also set to adopt a variation of the “Swiss System” format from chess tournaments. So the number of rounds in the group stage would rise from six to eight.

UEFA confirmed the future of club competitions from 2024 would still be discussed at the executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

“However, any official decision in this respect will only be made at the next UEFA executive committee meeting on 19 April, in order to finalize ongoing discussions," the governing body said in a statement.

European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson said last week he received “guarantees that no clubs are taking over the club competitions from UEFA” during a conversation with the governing body's leadership.

“It’s UEFA club competitions and they will always have the final say," Olsson said. “That is not handed over to any other body for decision making.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champions League UEFA
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp