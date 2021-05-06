STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Footballer CK Vineeth again comes forward to help COVID-hit people 

As a deadly second wave of the pandemic rages across the country, Vineeth, using his social media presence, has come forward to help people in their hour of need.

Published: 06th May 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

CK Vineeth (Photo | Special arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Known as much for his helping nature as his skills upfront, India footballer CK Vineeth has once again come to the aid of people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and is urging everyone to do their bit.

As a deadly second wave of the pandemic rages across the country, Vineeth, using his social media presence, has come forward to help people in their hour of need.

"As a human being, I believe it must be in our nature to help others who are in need. Right now, I feel it's important to step in and do whatever I can," Vineeth, popularly referred to as CK, said.

"Over the years we have managed to build a community of football players, management staff, and supporters on social media, especially Twitter, that has grown exceptionally strong despite all the club rivalry.

"I felt I needed to join in and help -- in whatever small way possible," the Kerala-based SC East Bengal striker told the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

Apart from the oxygen requirements, blood banks have also appealed to citizens to donate before they get vaccinated.

And the nimble-footed winger has urged everyone to come forward and assist in this drive.

"I think it's increasingly important that those who can donate blood should do so before they get vaccinated.

Amidst the second wave, there's no doubt that there will be a shortage of blood and plasma in the blood banks in the coming months, as more and more people in younger age groups are all set to get vaccinated.

"The period after which a vaccinated person can donate blood is too long, and people need to understand that they can save lives by doing something as simple as visiting a blood bank," he said.

The forward from Kannur had made headlines last year when he was seen working as a volunteer at a COVID-19 helpline centre back home during the nationwide lockdown.

"I don't consider it as social work. I consider it my duty as a citizen to give back to our community that has given me so much over the years," CK said "Throughout my career I have realised that I don't want people to see me as just a footballer, but also as someone who wants to make a difference and aims to affect a change in the mind-set of the community."

He also urged everyone to come and support each other in every way possible to help them fight the dreaded virus.

"What is happening on Twitter is visible. But it's also equally important that we take care of people who may not have access to social media.

"Whether it is by calling up one another just to check in on them, looking out for our elderly neighbours who may need help but are scared to venture out, or taking care of animals on the streets during the lockdown -- there are so many different ways by which we can make a difference," he expressed.

"In the football community, some of us have only a few thousand followers, while others have over a million, but the truth is that every single call made or a tweet posted or shared makes a difference," he said.

Vineeth also urged people to speak up as and when necessary.

"If you spot someone not wearing a mask, tell them to. If you feel someone is making a wrong decision, let them know. The virus doesn't discriminate between the rich and poor or the young from the old," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CK Vineeth COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp