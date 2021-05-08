STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

It's official: Neymar is staying at PSG, extends contract to 2025

Neymar has agreed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, the reigning French champions announced on Saturday.

Published: 08th May 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar (Photo | PSG Twitter)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Neymar pledged to help Paris Saint-Germain finally win the ever-elusive Champions League trophy after signing a three-year contract extension on Saturday, keeping the Brazil star at the ambitious club until 2025.

PSG posted a video of Neymar wearing a jersey with 2025 on the back and saying “Ici c'est Paris” — ‘This is Paris’, a favorite chant of the fans.

What they and the club demand is the Champions League, a trophy PSG has never won despite spending a world record 222 million euros ($270 million) on Neymar when he joined from Barcelona four years ago.

“Of course, my goal when I came was to help get Paris Saint-Germain to the top, among the very best, and we are getting close," Neymar said. “We are gaining more and more experience to help us negotiate these types of games.”

Neymar was largely ineffective when PSG lost last year's final 1-0 to Bayern Munich and made a limited impact when PSG was eliminated from the semifinals recently, losing both legs to Manchester City for an aggregate 4-1 loss.

“Paris is on the right track, we are getting closer and closer to the taste of winning the Champions League," he said. "I’m sure we can do it.”

The 29-year-old Neymar would have been out of contract next June, along with striker Kylian Mbappe — who has yet to re-sign and has been linked with a move to Spanish giant Real Madrid.

“I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain. I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad,” he said. “These are things that make me believe even more in this great project."

Neymar also said he wants to keep working with coach Mauricio Pochettino, who joined mid-season after now-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was fired.

Neymar called the Argentine “a great coach who will certainly help us even more.”

However, PSG is four points behind Lille in the French title race and faces a difficult trip to Rennes on Sunday.

Neymar has scored 85 goals in 112 games since joining along with Mbappe, who joined for 180 million euros ($219 million) from Monaco.

But Neymar hasn't delivered on the biggest stage so far, failing to score in seven straight knockout games of the Champions League, and his leadership has also been questioned.

Neymar lost his temper and berated a teammate in the home leg against City.

He threw lavish birthday parties in February close to Champions League games and questions have been asked as to whether his persistent muscle injuries are linked to a lack of sufficient recovery.

“I have changed a lot. I have learned a lot. Things have happened that should not have happened,” Neymar said. “We had fights, a few sad times, but overall, the evolution has been very positive.”

He has been riddled with foot and leg muscle injuries since his arrival, and has never played more than 20 of 38 league games in one season.

If he plays in PSG's remaining three matches — starting away to Rennes on Sunday — he will have appeared in just 70 out of a possible 152.

Neymar has also had suspensions, missing five games after getting two red cards this campaign.

PSG has lost eight league games so far — five more than Lille — and the campaign was rocked early on after six players, including Neymar, Angel Di Maria and captain Marquinhos, came back from a club-sanctioned summer trip to Ibiza and tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I hope that the pandemic will end soon (and) that the fans will return to the stadium to support us and encourage us," Neymar said.

The 22-year-old Mbappe is PSG's top scorer with 37 goals in 43 games, including a league-leading 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neymar Neymar contract PSG
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp