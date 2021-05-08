STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pausing European dreams, U-17 World Cup star Sanjeev Stalin returns to join Kerala Blasters

"What is the most important thing in our lives? Family. Now the COVID situation is also there and during these times, I wanted to stay close to my family," said the young left-back

Sanjeev Stalin (centre) (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sanjeev Stalin who is considered one of the brightest prospects in Indian football had a big decision to make recently. As the world was slowly coming under the grips of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, the Bengaluru boy, who shot to fame for representing India in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, was in Portugal busy trying to polish his footballing skills and trying to cut his teeth in European football. Europe is considered the holy grail of the sport in the world and few Indians have found success outside of India.

While Sunil Chhetri had a short and forgettable nine-month stint with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu managed to feature in the Europa League for Norwegian side Stabæk. Sanjeev's European sojourn started with CD Aves in 2020 before he moved to Sertanense FC. While most of his team-mates from the India U-17 side decided to sign with Indian Super League clubs, Sanjeev had chosen the road less travelled for bigger gains in the long run.

However, as COVID-19 started to take grip, especially in India, the 20-year-old had to make a tough decision.

The young left-back pressed pause on his European dreams and boarded a flight back to India as he signed for ISL side Kerala Blasters.

"What is the most important thing in our lives? Family. Now the COVID situation is also there and during these times, I wanted to stay close to my family. For two years, I had not come back home. I wanted to be closer to my family and these were the things important for me right now. We all know the situation India is facing and so I just wanted to be near them," said Sanjeev.

The former Indian Arrows player went on to add that Indian football is growing with each passing year and that made it easy for him to return.

"Indian football is developing rapidly and we have a really good league in our country itself. And I had offers from different clubs and I discussed all the others and decided to choose Blasters. It was clear that I was going to sign for Kerala Blasters because of the fans and the team," he said.

Interestingly, Sanjeev is represented by Joseph Mohan who is also the agent of French World Cup winner and Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Sanjeev admitted that there will be competition for places at Blasters but he was looking forward to it.

"There is competition in every sphere of life and the focus is to work hard and earn my place in the team. The goal is to achieve as much with Blasters and that means playing in AFC tournaments. For that we'll have to win the shield or the cup and my objective is that," he said.

Currently confined to his home due to the lockdown, Sanjeev is trying to maintain his fitness and be ready for next season. Having caught the attention of the world by providing the corner for Jeakson Singh's goal in the World Cup, Sanjeev hasn't given up on his European dreams.

"Of course the dream to go and play in Europe is still there and I haven't given up on it. But my full focus right now is with Blasters," he said.   

