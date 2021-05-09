Happy to score goal against Manchester City, it has been tough season: Chelsea wingback Marcos Alonso

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Chelsea's wingback Marcos Alonso has said that he is happy to score against Manchester City in the Premier League as it has been a tough season for him.

Alonso scored the game sealing goal against Manchester City on Saturday as the Blues registered a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

"I'm very happy, especially because it's been a tough season. I do my best every time I play to put pressure on the manager and try to play more. That's what I want and I think every time I play I've done well so that's what I need to keep doing," Alonso told the club's official website.

"With the goal, it was very emotional and I'm very happy for that," he added.

In the match between Manchester City and Chelsea, Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side but Hakim Ziyech and Alonso helped Chelsea register a 2-1 victory.

Alonso has made an appearance in 16 games across all competitions for Chelsea and he now has two goals to his credit.

Chelsea is currently at third place in Premier League standings with 64 points from 35 games.

The side will next lock horns against Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.