STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Happy to score goal against Manchester City, it has been tough season: Chelsea wingback Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso scored the game sealing goal against Manchester City as the Blues registered a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Published: 09th May 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Marcos Alonso celebrates after scoring during the EPL match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Marcos Alonso celebrates after scoring during the EPL match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Chelsea's wingback Marcos Alonso has said that he is happy to score against Manchester City in the Premier League as it has been a tough season for him.

Alonso scored the game sealing goal against Manchester City on Saturday as the Blues registered a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

"I'm very happy, especially because it's been a tough season. I do my best every time I play to put pressure on the manager and try to play more. That's what I want and I think every time I play I've done well so that's what I need to keep doing," Alonso told the club's official website.

"With the goal, it was very emotional and I'm very happy for that," he added.

In the match between Manchester City and Chelsea, Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side but Hakim Ziyech and Alonso helped Chelsea register a 2-1 victory.

Alonso has made an appearance in 16 games across all competitions for Chelsea and he now has two goals to his credit.

Chelsea is currently at third place in Premier League standings with 64 points from 35 games.

The side will next lock horns against Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marcos Alonso Chelsea EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021 Manchester City
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp