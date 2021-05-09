STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester City vs Chelsea Champions League final at Wembley? British govt starts talks

The British government is advising supporters not to travel to Turkey because of the new restrictions. 

Published: 09th May 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero shoots a penalty kick during a match between Manchester City and Chelsea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British government is holding talks about getting the all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea moved to Wembley Stadium.

“There are delicate negotiations that are going on at the moment,” cabinet minister Michael Gove said Sunday.

The May 29 final is scheduled to take place in Istanbul but Turkey was added Friday to England’s “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to severe coronavirus outbreaks.

The British government is advising supporters not to travel to Turkey because of the new restrictions. UEFA was hoping to allow around 10,000 fans into the game.

Wembley in London is the likely location of the final, should it be moved to Britain. But the government would have to grant quarantine-free entry to UEFA officials and potential sponsors and media. Switzerland, where UEFA is based, is on the amber list of countries from which people arriving into England have to quarantine for 10 days, albeit organized themselves rather than the mandatory hotel isolation for arrivals from red-list countries.

“My friend, my colleague, the culture secretary Oliver Dowden, is talking to people about this at the moment, and so I don’t want to cut across that,” Gove said. “But I’m sure that fans in the U.K. would dearly love to see the final played here in the U.K.”

Wembley is hosting playoff finals in the English Football League that weekend but they could be switched to another venue.

    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wembley Stadium Champions League final Champions League UEFA Manchester City vs Chelsea COVID-19 UK Coronavirus
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp