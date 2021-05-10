STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya's mother succumbs to COVID-19

A bereaved ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya said that his mother has died after battling COVID-19.

Published: 10th May 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya (Photo | ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bereaved ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya on Monday said that his mother has died after battling COVID-19 for a fortnight in Kolkata.

Arindam took to Twitter to inform about his mother Antara Bhattacharya's death.

"You're gone too soon maa but I know you're at a better place, take care of dad for us n wish him a very happy birthday from dada n me. take care till we again meet after life," Arindam tweeted.

A product of the Tata Football Academy (TFA), the 31-year-old was part of the Indian team for the 2019 Asian Cup in the UAE.

Arindam's club ATK Mohun Bagan, who plays in the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL), offered its condolences.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arindam Bhattacharya's Mother today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Arindam and his family during this tough time. The Mariners are by your side," ATK Mohun Bagan wrote on its official Twitter handle.

On May 6, Arindam expressed his concerns about his mother's illness on the social media platform.

"My Mother is suffering from covid19 since last 12 days. My worst nightmare came true when my mother tested positive for coronavirus and it's a very difficult time for our family. Please pray for her a speedy recovery," he had tweeted.

A proven performer under the bar, Arindam had won the Golden Glove Award in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

He was supposed to fly to Maldives with the ATKMB squad for their AFC Cup match a few days ago, but had decided to skip it to be with his mother.

He had appeared in 23 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan this season and had conceded just 19 goals.

He kept 10 clean sheets and made 59 saves.

After his consistent performances in club level, he was first picked for the India U-19 team in 2005 and then made his debut for India U-23 team against Afghanistan in the 2009 SAFF Championship.

He won the I-League with Churchill Brothers in 2008-09 before moving to Mohun Bagan in the 2012-13 season, only to return to Churchill Brothers and win the Federation Cup in 2014.

As far as the ISL is concerned, Arindam had stints in FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC before joining ATK in 2018, where he quickly established as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB Arindam Bhattacharya COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp