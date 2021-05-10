STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uzbekistan to stage AFC Champions League Group H and I matches

The AFC said Uzbekistan will host the remaining centralised matches of the Champions League Group H and I from June 25 to July 11.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday said Uzbekistan will host the remaining centralised matches of the Champions League (East) Group H and I from June 25 to July 11.

The AFC announced this in a press release.

The latest decision brings to a close the venue selection process for the AFC Champions League group stage following the confirmation of the Football Association of Thailand as the centralised host member association for Groups F, G and J, which will take place from June 22 to July 11.

Uzbekistan will also host the playoff stage match between Korea Republic's Daegu FC and Chiangrai United of Thailand on June 23, with the winners securing their spot in Group I alongside last season's quarter-finalist Beijing FC from China PR, reigning J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale and this season's debutants United City FC from the Philippines.

