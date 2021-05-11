STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Qualifying round draw of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India postponed

The Asian Football Confederation said that the draw to be held here has been postponed until further notice.

Published: 11th May 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: The qualifying round draw of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup to be held in India, scheduled for May 27 was on Tuesday postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the host country and across the continent.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said the draw to be held here has been postponed until further notice. "Taking into consideration the current challenges and logistical arrangements, the AFC agreed the postponement of the draw was necessary due to rising COVID-19 cases in the host nation as well as across the continent keeping in mind the wellbeing and safety of all teams, players, officials and relevant stakeholders," the AFC said.

"More details on the new arrangements for the draw for Asia's flagship women's tournament will be announced in due course," it added in the statement. In January, the AFC had announced that the (main) tournament would take place between January 20 and February 6 next year.

However, the draw for the qualifying matches of both the 2022 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup in Uzbekistan and the 2022 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup in Indonesia will proceed as planned on May 27.

Comments

