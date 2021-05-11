STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We look to go game by game as it is our essence, says Atletico Madrid gaffer Simeone

Atletico Madrid have a chance to win La Liga 2020-21 if they win all the three games that are left in the Spanish competition.

Published: 11th May 2021

Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Atletico Madrid have a chance to win La Liga 2020-21 if they win all the three games that are left in the Spanish competition.

The first one will be against Real Sociedad and the 'Colchoneros' arrive in the absence of Thomas Lemar, who got injured in the goalless draw against FC Barcelona last weekend, and the doubtful Jose Maria Gimenez and Sime Vrsaljko.

"Real Sociedad are a team that plays very well. A team that is dynamic, has a good game, and uses different ways to start its game. They always end up with two forwards, like Portu and Oyarzabal, accompanying Isak on the inside. Januzaj gives a lot of hierarchy to his attack, Silva gives the team a lot of vision of the game and personality," said Simeone in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"They have a team of many young players, who are very excited. I like how they play, they are a brave team, and obviously, tomorrow will be a tough game where we have to take the game where we think we can hurt them," he added.

"We look for what was seen. Saul's presence was clearly evident, who always gives us, playing there as a lane, good feelings. He has a good passing game, a good second-line arrival. He can occupy the fourth midfielder when Hermoso occupies the left side. It can be a third midfielder when Carrasco plays on the wing as was done in several passages of the game the other day against Barcelona," said Simeone.

"We look to go game by game, because it is our essence since we arrived, it is our strength. We understand that only by focusing on the game that we play, we can be better. We aim for that," he added.

La Liga fixture between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad can be watched live at 1:30 AM on Thursday on Facebook Watch. 

