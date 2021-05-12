STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To win EPL means the world, will do everything to bring CL title home: Manchester City captain Fernandinho

Manchester City is in the finals of UEFA Champions League and the side will square off against Chelsea on May 29.

Published: 12th May 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City captain Fernandinho

Manchester City captain Fernandinho (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Premier League won, Manchester City captain Fernandinho has made it clear that the team won't relax.

The Brazilian has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups with City and he said the boys are looking to bring home the Champions League title as well for the fans who have had to miss games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have missed the fans so much. We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season," he told mancity.com.

The midfielder went on to say that winning the Premier League is 'the ultimate fulfilment of a player's ambition' thanks to the level of competition in the league.

"I am so proud and so happy with what we have achieved. The Premier League is the hardest league in world football -- every single game is tough. To win it again means the world to me and the rest of the squad.

"Winning the Premier League title is the ultimate fulfilment of our ambitions. It's what we all dreamed of as young players, so to do it is a wonderful feeling," he said.

Having taken over after the departure of Club legend David Silva, the Brazilian said it has been an honour to lead this team.

"To captain this team is an honour and a privilege because the players have given their all throughout season, whether in training or in matches," he said.

"The teamwork has been amazing. Football is everything to us and we strive every single day to be as good as we can be in the hope we can bring success to Manchester City."

