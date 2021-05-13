NorthEast United defender Ashutosh Mehta getting used to new normal of bio-bubbles

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ashutosh Mehta remains tight-lipped about his future, but the defender who was part of the NorthEast United team that captured the imagination of the nation last season is expected to be an ATK Mohun Bagan player by next month.

That is some good news amidst what has been a challenging few months for him. Like everyone in the footballing community, the 30-year-old was also left in shock when Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya's mother passed away just a few days ago due to Covid-19. And Ashutosh knows that helpless feeling very well.

"I spoke to Arindam after what happened. It is just very sad news. I have experienced something similar like this myself. When the season (ISL-7) was going on, my mother was very very critical after getting Covid. I was supposed to leave the camp but thankfully she got help," he said, while adding that she is stable at the moment and out of danger.

Given the prevailing Covid situation in India, there are question marks about whether the next ISL season will also have to be held in a bio-secure bubble and if Ashutosh and the other footballers will find themselves in such a situation.

The last edition was successfully held in Goa between last November and March 13 but the former Mumbai City player said that being in a bubble can take its mental toll.

"It was very challenging to be honest, because it is the first time all the players were in a bio-bubble. it becomes very difficult and you don't get to do anything. You go for training, you come back to the room, you go to the gym and you come back to the room. It becomes very difficult for the players," he said, when asked if the players were prepared to go into another bubble for four to five months.

However, the fullback admitted that it was important to adapt and deal with the situation.

He is looking forward to a big season as he could be fighting for the title with Bagan and he also broke into the national team recently. And so, as a professional footballer, his focus remains on trying to be fit and ready and face the challenges of being in a bio-bubble.



"As a professional, you have to deal with the situation and you have to adapt to the new normal and it is not only for players, but this thing is happening around the world. You just need to adapt to the situation and move forward," he said.

Based on the current calendar, the Indian national team have three FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying matches lined up next month. Ashutosh, who made his debut for India after his stellar performances for NorthEast last season, admitted that the team have not been able to find a venue for the camp.

"The camp has not been decided yet because of the current situation. The situation is very difficult," he said.

Talking about matters on the field, the former I-League champion said Indian football is going through a good phase with FC Goa's impressive performances in the AFC Champions League and Indian coaches like Khalid Jamil doing well in the ISL.

"It is a good time in Indian football. FC Goa made the nation proud and Khalid bhai showed what Indian coaches are capable of," he said.