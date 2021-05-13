STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police gatecrash Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku's birthday bash due to violation of COVID-19 protocols

As of now, there has been no official announcement made regarding who attended Romelu Lukaku's birthday party.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MILAN: Police gatecrashed Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku's birthday bash after he along with his teammates were found to be guilty of breaching the Covid-19 protocols.

In Italy, curfews are in place that prohibits social gatherings between the hours of 10 pm and 5 am in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. Lukaku and his teammates ignored these regulations and as a result, everybody in attendance was sanctioned by the local police.

"At 3 am last night, in Milan, Police intervened in a hotel in the city centre, where in an events room there was the birthday party of Inter footballer Romelu Lukaku," read a police statement, as reported by Goal.com

"Another 23 people were identified, including some other Inter players and the hotel's director that organised the event. The director and the guests will be sanctioned for violating the Covid-19 rules," it added.

As of now, there has been no official announcement made regarding who attended Lukaku's birthday party.

Inter Milan had defeated Roma 3-1 on Wednesday and in the match, Lukaku also managed to get among the scoring charts. After the game, Lukaku along with his teammates went out to celebrate.

Antonio Conte's side has already sealed the Serie A title and they next would be in action against Juventus.

