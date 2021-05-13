STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

PSG beats Montpellier on penalties to reach French Cup final

Although PSG's league title defense is hanging by a thread, it remains on course for a record-extending 14th cup win.

Published: 13th May 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

PSG's Neymar reacts during a French League One Soccer match between Rennes and PSG at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain led twice through goals by Kylian Mbappe but needed penalty kicks to beat Montpellier and reach the French Cup final.

Although PSG's league title defense is hanging by a thread, it remains on course for a record-extending 14th cup win.

PSG plays the winner of Thursday's match between high-flying Monaco and fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallières.

Mbappe put PSG ahead in the 10th minute on Wednesday, but the visitors were punished for wasting chances when striker Gaetan Laborde equalized on the stroke of halftime with a superb shot into the top right corner.

Five minutes after the break, Mbappe was given far too much space on the left to cut inside for his 39th goal of another prolific season.

Poor defending cost PSG again, just like last Sunday against Rennes, and Montpellier sliced through midfield on a swift counterattack that concluded with lively striker Andy Delort turning in Laborde's cross at the back post.

Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian was angry his side was not awarded a penalty near the end for an apparent push in the back on a corner.

"If that's PSG, then it's a penalty," he shouted.

"It's scandalous."

Yet he was indebted to center half Vitorino Hilton for clearing Mauro Icardi's shot off the line in the third minute of stoppage time, and to goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud for a save seconds later.

The first five Montpellier penalty takers all scored, leaving Neymar to keep PSG in the competition.

He did so with a typically confident and casual effort.

After Montpellier midfielder Junior Sambia blazed over and Neymar goaded Montpellier's players, striker Moise Kean sent PSG to its seventh straight final.

MISMATCH Part-timers Rumilly-Vallières face eight-time French champion and five-time Cup winner Monaco at the ramshackle Stade des Grangettes, which only has one stand and where attendance normally costs five euros (USD 6).

But fans are still not allowed to attend amid coronavirus restrictions.

Monaco last won the cup in 1991 and lost the 2010 final to PSG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSG
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp