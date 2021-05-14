STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool deserved the win, key moments went against us: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that his boys should have capitalised on the start they had against Jurgen Klopp's boys at Old Trafford.

Published: 14th May 2021 03:06 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the EPL soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool, at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the EPL soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool, at the Old Trafford Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while congratulating Liverpool on a well-deserved win, said that his boys should have capitalised on the start they had against Jurgen Klopp's boys at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

"Liverpool deserved the win. But it was a game that we should have capitalised on. That start we had, we should have capitalised more on that one and that's something we have to learn from and will learn from. I don't think the boys understood that they [Liverpool] were here for the taking.

"We played well and we played some great football, but when we lost the ball we were a little bit on the back foot. We let them play out and we should have pressed more and made it more difficult, but we'll learn from it," he said in the post-match interviews with MUTV and Sky Sports.

Commenting on what turned the game in Liverpool's favour, Solskjaer said: "Just before half-time, just after the second half starts and of course injury time are bad times to concede goals. We gave them three goals really - at least two of them we gave them. And after we scored again at 3-2, when we had our own momentum, we had a massive double chance then. I've got to say, how that ball doesn't go in after that pinball game in there... that was the moment we should have capitalised on. Key moments went against us."

Asked if the team missed the services of skipper Harry Maguire, the manager said while the footballer is an integral part of the unit, the team needs to deal with the fact that he is injured and unavailable for selection.

"Harry's been really important for us. He's been absolutely top since he came to the club. So of course we're going to miss him, but he's out so we've got to deal with that. We've got good enough players to be able to deal with it, we should be [able to], so now it's about regrouping. Start building our own confidence and momentum again because we've got two games in the league and then a final," he pointed.

