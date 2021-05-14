STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool wins 4-2 at Man United in late push for Champions League spot

Stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes' deflected effort got Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side off to a good start, only for Diogo Jota to level with a smart flick after a penalty decision was overturned.

Liverpool's defensive wall blocks a free kick of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Jurgen Klopp won at Old Trafford for the first time as Liverpool breathed new life into its top-four push with a 4-2 win in the rearranged fixture against Manchester United.

After anti-ownership protesters got into the ground and onto the pitch 11 days ago, further demonstrations could not stop Thursday's Premier League fixture going ahead.

The equaliser came from a corner and United's weaknesses from set pieces were again exposed in first-half stoppage time, with Roberto Firmino heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick.

Liverpool pulled further ahead 72 seconds after halftime as errors at the back ended with Firmino turning home his second of the evening.

Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit, before Nat Phillips, who had deflected home Fernandes' opener, cleared Mason Greenwood's attempt off the line.

Mohamed Salah ensured United lost its sixth home league game of the season, racing through to score the fourth in the 90th minute as Liverpool moved into fifth place, four points behind Chelsea with a game in hand.

