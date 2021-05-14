STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sadio Mane was obviously slightly angry, but that's all: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

While Sadio Mane refused to shake hands with the manager, Jurgen Klopp said there wasn't much to read into the episode.

Published: 14th May 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sadio Mane reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium.

Sadio Mane reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: While a comprehensive win over Manchester United has seen Liverpool keep Champions League hopes alive for the next season, another major talking point from Thursday night's encounter at Old Trafford was Sadio Mane's reaction to manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of the game.

While the player refused to shake hands with the manager, Klopp said there wasn't much to read into the episode.

"Yesterday I made a late decision in training, really late, and changed Diogo for Sadio and my players are used to it that I explain that but I didn't do that yet... and in that moment I remembered it again, so yes, Sadio was obviously slightly angry, but that's all," he said as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

Commenting on whether the pre-match protesting by Manchester United fans had any impact on the Liverpool boys, Klopp said: "No, we were not really aware of that. We got information, something happened to our bus and so we had to change the bus, but it was before we were in [it]. Our ride to the stadium was completely fine, the police did an incredible job. I am not sure if for us they were needed, but they were there and so we didn't recognise any trouble or whatever. We just heard about it, that there was something, but it didn't disturb us or our preparation or whatever."

Klopp also said that the whole idea was to focus on the strengths of his own boys and staying flexible helped the boys get the much-deserved win.

"We just did what we had to do. They had their system, which we tried to use; in the back of the midfield, they are incredibly strong but if you are flexible you can at least cause them some problems -- and we were flexible in midfield and the front line. The passing game from the last line became better and better and so we played a good game. We cannot decide these games early all the time, especially against United, so we had to fight until the end, but who cares? We got it, so all good," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Manchester United Liverpool vs Manchester United Sadio Mane EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp