STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Belief, confidence in our abilities have taken an upswing after AFP Champions League: FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes

FC Goa finished third in Group E in their maiden appearance in the tournament thanks to three points owing to three draws.

Published: 15th May 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes

FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes (Photo | FC Goa Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes feels the experience of playing in the AFC Champions League will help the Gaurs in the upcoming eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

FC Goa finished third in Group E in their maiden appearance in the tournament thanks to three points owing to three draws. The Gaurs were beaten 0-2 by Al Wahda in their final AFC Champions League match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda last month.

But Brandon had a dream run as FC Goa netted two goals in their six Group E (West Region) matches and both were his assists. The 26-year-old midfielder feels FC Goa's confidence has taken an upsurge after featuring in the AFC Champions League.

"There is no doubt about that (when asked if AFC Champions League experience will help FC Goa immensely in ISL). We knew the margins for error were really low and for us to get the best out of ourselves, we had to find our rhythm. That's something we were able to do," Indiansuperleague.com quoted Brandon as saying.

"The belief and confidence in our own abilities have also taken an upswing. These things should bode well for the coming season," he added.

Brandon recalled FC Goa's performances in the AFC Champions League and highlighted how the Gaurs improved after subsequent games.

"We grew in confidence with each passing game and by the end of the competition, a draw against the likes of Al Rayyan and Al Wahda were considered disappointments -- the narrative had changed," said Brandon.

"It was also a vindication that we can truly play at this level without compromising our philosophies. We had to defend and play without the ball a lot more than what we are used to," he further said.

"However, we kept believing in ourselves, prepared well for every game tactically and were able to do most things right on most nights. This was a great lesson as to how team football can help overcome any difficulties," Brandon added.

A total of 12 matches were held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa from April 14 to April 29, featuring four teams in the group -- debutants FC Goa (India), Persepolis (Iran), Al Wahda (UAE) and Al Rayyan (Qatar). It was also the first time that any AFC Champions League group stage match was held in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brandon Fernandes Champions League FC Goa AFC Champions League
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp