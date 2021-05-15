STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Defenders Dani Alves, Thiago Silva back in Brazil squad

Brazil leads the South American qualifying group with four wins from four matches, two points ahead of Argentina.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Dani Alves. (Photo | AFP)

Brazil's Dani Alves. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Veteran defenders Dani Alves and Thiago Silva were brought back into the Brazil squad on Friday for next month's World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Brazil coach Tite said the 38-year-old Alves and the 36-year-old Silva were called up because they are “athletes who happen to play soccer.”

Alves, a former Barcelona right back, is one of the key players for Sao Paulo, while Silva has reached the Champions League final with Chelsea.

Brazil leads the South American qualifying group with four wins from four matches, two points ahead of Argentina.

The 10 South American teams had been scheduled to play matches in March, but they were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tite said the squad announced for the matches in Porto Alegre on June 4 and in Asuncion four days later is not necessarily for the Copa America, which kicks off on June 13.

Brazil last played in November, when it beat Uruguay 2-0. Tite said the six months of inactivity has hurt the team.

“This halt affected all South American teams. It is a reality we wouldn't like to live,” Tite said. “But we will have to be able to move other instruments to keep our competitiveness high up.”

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo, Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Éder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon)

Forwards: Everton (Benfica), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dani Alves Thiago Silva Brazil squad Tite FIFA World Cup qualifiers Brazil football team
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp