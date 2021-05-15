STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marcus Rashford names Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo in dream Manchester United six-a-side team

Marcus Rashford on Saturday named both Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo in a dream Manchester United six-a-side team.

Published: 15th May 2021 07:16 PM

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Striker Marcus Rashford on Saturday named both Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo in a dream Manchester United six-a-side team.

Rashford did not pick himself even as the 23-year-old has become one of the greatest stars in the current Manchester United lineup.

In the 269 games he has played for the club, Rashford has managed to score 88 goals but he believes that he has not yet cemented a place as club great.

"Right, I'm going to go with most players from the teams that I watched when I was growing up. I'd probably have David De Gea, but it was a close one between him and Edwin Van der Sar. When I was a kid Van der Sar was one of the best keepers and obviously playing with David has been great, so I'd have to put David in there," said Rashford during a Q&A session on Instagram, as reported by Goal.com

"At the back I'd have Rio Ferdinand. I'm all-out attack there. I'd have Paul Scholesy in front of Rio, Ryan Giggs on the right, Ronaldo on the left and Rooney up front. I'm not putting myself in. Not yet," he added.

De Gea is the only member of current United's lineup who has managed to win a Premier League title. He had featured in the last of Sir Alex Ferguson's successes in 2013.

"Rooney and Ronaldo were my two favourite players growing up, so to get an opportunity to play with him was an unbelievable experience," said Rashford.

Manchester United is currently at the second place in the Premier League standings. Manchester City has already been crowned as the Premier League champions for the 2020-21 season.

