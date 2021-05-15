STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Torres hat trick as Manchester City earns record 4-3 win at Newcastle

With the title wrapped up, City looks like it will have some fun in the final week of the campaign and Torres certainly enjoyed himself at St. James' Park.

Published: 15th May 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 01:46 PM

Manchester City's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring goal against Newcastle United at St James' Park stadium, in Newcastle, England, Friday, May 14, 2021.

Manchester City's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring goal against Newcastle United at St James' Park stadium, in Newcastle, England, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEWCASTLE: Ferran Torres scored a hat trick as newly crowned champion Manchester City won a record 12th straight away game in the English Premier League, 4-3 at Newcastle.

The Spain winger was part of another heavily rotated lineup named by Pep Guardiola that also included third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson, an on-loan 35-year-old who was making his first start in the top flight in 10 years on Friday.

With the title wrapped up on Tuesday with three matches to spare, City looks like it will have some fun in the final week of the campaign and Torres certainly enjoyed himself at St. James' Park.

He is finishing his first season at the club in impressive fashion, taking his tally to five goals in his last four league games by scoring twice in three minutes from the 64th as City fought back from 3-2 behind.

City moved 13 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, which handed its neighbor the title by losing to Leicester in midweek.

Newcastle, which is safe from relegation, went ahead through Emil Krafth's header at a corner in the 25th before Joao Cancelo equalized off a deflected shot that spun into the far corner from the edge of the area in the 39th.

Torres produced an impressive flicked volley in mid-air three minutes later as City moved ahead 2-1, only for Joelinton to get fouled in the area by Nathan Ake and dust himself down to convert the penalty past Carson in first-half stoppage time.

Newcastle was awarded another penalty when Joe Willock was tripped by Kyle Walker and the fouled player again took the spot kick.

This time, Carson made the save, but the ball rebounded out and Willock converted into an empty net in the 62nd.

Walker teed up Torres to equalize, and the winger was on hand to volley the winning goal high into the net when Cancelo's shot came back off the post.City's class of 2020-21 had been tied on 11 away straight victories with Chelsea (2008) and the Man City team from 2017, also managed by Guardiola.

