We are crazy in the head, but we give ourselves energy: Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku

By ANI

MILAN: Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku on Saturday said the players in his side are crazy and they can go to any extent to win matches.

Inter Milan had defeated Roma 3-1 on Wednesday and in the match, Lukaku also managed to get among the scoring charts. Antonio Conte's side has already sealed the Serie A title and they next would be in action against Juventus.

"Every team needs players to go to war. Nicolo Barella and I, as well as Lautaro Martinez and Marcelo Brozovic, we are crazy in the head! But we give ourselves energy," Lukaku told DAZN, as reported by Goal.com.

"The games against Milan, Atalanta, and Lazio were still waiting for us. Compared to last year, we have won more direct clashes. We have shown that we are stronger. After the win against Atalanta, I said to myself: OK, we are really there for the Scudetto," he added.

Earlier this week, the police had gatecrashed Inter Milan striker Lukaku's birthday bash after he along with his teammates were found to be guilty of breaching the Covid-19 protocols.

In Italy, curfews are in place that prohibits social gatherings between the hours of 10 pm and 5 am in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. Lukaku and his teammates ignored these regulations and as a result, everybody in attendance was sanctioned by the local police.

"At 3 am last night, in Milan, Police intervened in a hotel in the city centre, where in an events room there was the birthday party of Inter footballer Romelu Lukaku," read a police statement.