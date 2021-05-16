STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Juventus beats Inter Milan to keep alive Champions League bid, Atalanta qualifies

Juan Cuadrado scored twice for Juventus, converting a clinching penalty kick in the 88th minute. Juventus rose to fourth ahead of its final game at Bologna next weekend.

Published: 16th May 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is challenged by Inter's Nicolo Barella, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is challenged by Inter's Nicolo Barella, left, during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2 on Saturday, when Atalanta clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition.

Atalanta consolidated second place in the Italian league beating Genoa 4-3 and can no longer finish outside the top four.

Juan Cuadrado scored twice for Juventus, converting a clinching penalty kick in the 88th minute. Juventus rose to fourth ahead of its final game at Bologna next weekend.

Napoli, two points behind, still has two games to play.

Juventus will be hoping for a favor from Fiorentina against Napoli on Sunday.

Roma defeated city rival Lazio 2-0 in their derby with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pedro. Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi was sent off late.

Also, Spezia Calcio enjoyed a 4-1 win over visiting Torino.

ATALANTA’S BRILLIANT ACHIEVEMENT

Atalanta qualified for the Champions League for the third consecutive year despite a much smaller budget than its illustrious rivals.

Duvan Zapata got the visitors off to a fine start in the ninth minute and kept the ball in play to set up Ruslan Malinovskyi in the 26th. Robin Gosens made it 3-0 before the break.

Eldor Shomurodov pulled one back for Genoa, followed three minutes later by Mario Pasalic restoring Atalanta’s three-goal lead.

Gosens conceded a penalty for handball – converted by Goran Pandev in the 67th – and Shomurodov’s second goal in the 84th ensured a nervy finale, but Atalanta held on.

JUVE DIGS DEEP

Antonio Conte’s Inter squad had already ended Juventus’ record run of nine straight Serie A titles, and it could have ended his former team’s chances of reaching the Champions League.

Referee Gianpaolo Calvarese had a busy game, awarding three penalties and relying on VAR for assistance.

But there was no VAR check for the deciding penalty late on – awarded when Cuadrado fell after running into the retreating Ivan Perisic.

The first spot kick was awarded to Juventus through VAR, which showed Matteo Darmian holding back Giorgio Chiellini with his arm. Cristiano Ronaldo took his second chance from the rebound in the 24th after a poor first effort.

The Inter visitors equalized through another penalty, converted by Romelu Lukaku in the 35th, after Calvarese checked video replays that showed Lautaro Martinez falling under Matthijs de Ligt’s contact.

Cuadrado restored Juve’s lead with a deflected shot before the break.

Inter was given a boost in the 55th when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for his second yellow card for a foul on Lukaku.

Martinez thought he equalized with a spectacular overhead kick but the goal was ruled out for an apparent foul on the wily Chiellini. TV replays showed there was minimal contact from Lukaku.

Chiellini was again in the spotlight when he bundled the ball into his own net under pressure from Lukaku in the 83rd. Calvarese initially awarded the Italy defender a free kick, then showed him a yellow card and awarded the goal after checking replays.

Cuadrado fell, then stayed cool to keep Juventus' qualification hopes alive with the decisive penalty.

Both sides finished with 10 men when Marcelo Brozovic was sent off with his second yellow card in injury time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juventus Champions League Inter Milan Atalanta
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp