STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Zinedine Zidane denies sharing exit plans with Read Madrid squad

Last week, it was being reported that Zidane told his players that he would be indeed leaving, however, the Madrid coach has now denied the reports, saying he can never do so in the middle of a season

Published: 17th May 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has denied telling his players that he would be leaving the club once the ongoing season comes to an end.

Last week, it was being reported that Zidane told his players that he would be indeed leaving, however, the Madrid coach has now denied the reports, saying he can never do so in the middle of a season.

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say, by the way, I'm off?," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players," he added.

Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao on Sunday but the side is still in danger of losing the LaLiga title. Atletico Madrid is currently at the top of the standings and the side needs one more win to secure the title.

Zidane's side is currently two points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. The side must win their next game and then hope Atletico loses theirs in order to win the LaLiga title.

Real Madrid will take on Villarreal while Atletico will lock horns against Valladolid.

Zidane had previously stepped down from the post following Real Madrid's third successive Champions League victory in 2018. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Madrid manager Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane La Liga
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp