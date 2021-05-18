STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Dheeraj Singh says ISL helped FC Goa to move forward together in AFC Champions League

Dheeraj received compliments from opposition coaches, including the likes of French World Cup winner Laurent Blanc, who was in charge of Al Rayyan.

Published: 18th May 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Dheeraj Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The talented Dheeraj Singh says being called for the Indian football team camp, which gave him an opportunity to train with the country's top goalkeepers, acted as huge motivation prior to his brilliant showing for FC Goa in the AFC Champions League.

The 20-year-old Dheeraj, who has been twice named in the Champions League's team of the week, played a big part in helping FC Goa secure a third-place finish in Group E.

Speaking to AIFF TV, Dheeraj said: "I got the national team call-up right after the ISL. It gave me the opportunity to travel with the senior team to the UAE. It was a big motivation for me to train with Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu) paaji and Amrinder (Singh) paaji.

"I was so motivated at that point that I reported straight to Goa after we came back," he added.

It was only around two months ago that Dheeraj was called up for the national camp.

"Getting into the national team had a big impact on my confidence. Our coach also gave us a lot of confidence, taking the pressure off from our shoulders. He just told us to go out there and play our normal game, and that's what we did," added Dheeraj.

With FC Goa being India's first-ever representative in the Champions League group stage, Dheeraj and his teammates had their task cut out against some of Asia's best.

They had to deal with 2020 Champions League runners-up Persepolis FC (Iran), Al Wahda FC (UAE), and Al Rayyan SC (Qatar).

However, the young goalkeeper got two clean sheets to his name, making 19 saves from his five appearances.

"I still remember when the AFC Champions League started, many of my friends asked whether I was ready, and how many goals I expected to concede," said Dheeraj.

"We came up as a very strong team that was disciplined and difficult to score against. We did really well in the first two games, and that really gave us confidence to go forward for the rest of the matches.

"I think it was the benefit of playing the ISL, that we had moved forward together, and could perform at that level."

Dheeraj received compliments from opposition coaches, including the likes of French World Cup winner Laurent Blanc, who was in charge of Al Rayyan.

During the last group match between FC Goa and Al Wahda, Dheeraj had to be substituted due to an injury on his throat while making a save.

With the match still on, Al Wahda's renowned coach Henk ten Kate proceeded to the opposition technical and showered praises on the young Indian for his heroics under the bar.

"I still remember, he came over to our side of the dugout and shook my hand, and gave me a lot of good words. I was not able to speak much because my throat was really painful, and I could only muster a soft 'thank you'," recalled Dheeraj.

"It felt very good to be praised by such a high-profile and respected coach. But I was also sad that I was not able to continue in the game."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dheeraj Singh Indian football team FC Goa AFC Champions League
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp