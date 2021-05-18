STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Harry Kane unhappy at Tottenham, tells club he wants to leave: Reports

The England captain reportedly wants his future resolved before the delayed Euro 2020 starts on June 11.

Published: 18th May 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave at the end of the season, according to reports on Monday.

Kane is unhappy at Tottenham's lack of progress this season and is willing to leave after 12 years with the north London side, according to Sky Sports.

The England captain reportedly wants his future resolved before the delayed Euro 2020 starts on June 11.

Kane's contract with Tottenham has another three years to run and chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator, which could ruin the 27-year-old's hopes of a quick resolution.

Tottenham refused to be drawn into debating Kane's future in public as they focus on their final two Premier League games, with Europa League qualification in their sights.

"We won't be commenting - our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That's what everyone should be focused on," a club spokesman said.

Premier League champions Manchester City, Manchester United and Champions League finalists Chelsea have all been mooted as likely suitors for Kane, who has scored 32 goals in all competitions this term.

Paris Saint-Germain, managed by Kane's former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, and Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been linked with the striker.

Kane, a product of the club's youth academy, has scored 220 goals in 334 total appearances for Tottenham, establishing himself as one of the world's best forwards.

But he sparked speculation about a potential move earlier this season when he said it was "hard" to talk about his future.

He has regularly spoken about his desire to win trophies, but is yet to land one with Tottenham, who are without major silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

During Kane's time in Spurs' first team, they have lost in the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool and been beaten in two League Cup finals, including this season's against Manchester City

Tottenham are currently without a permanent manager following Jose Mourinho's dismissal last month.

With caretaker boss Ryan Mason in charge, Tottenham will qualify for the Europa League if they win their final two games of the Premier League season.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Kane Tottenham Football signings TRANSFER WINDOW
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp