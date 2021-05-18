STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

This is why Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa changed his name on Instagram

He said he recently changed his name on his phone and Instagram to 'thapinio' and 'ipadnio' as it is easier for other people to identify, especially European players and coaches.

Published: 18th May 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa (Photo | AIFF)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India midfielder Anirudh Thapa said he spent time during lockdown reading books related to environment and football superstars Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar as well on Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the USA.

He said he recently changed his name on his phone and Instagram to 'thapinio' and 'ipadnio' as it is easier for other people to identify, especially European players and coaches.

Anirudh Thapa on Tuesday said that head coach Igor Stimac will find it difficult to pick the team for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar as there has been very little football in the last two months.

Due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, only two matches were possible in the last two months -- the international friendlies against Oman and Qatar on March 25 and 29.

"It will be really difficult for the coach to pick the team. We have not played for nearly two months and it will be difficult for us (players) also," Thapa said at a virtual press conference.

"It (not playing for long) could be at the back of our minds, the concerns over injury, how will you react to a given situation, all these could be there," he said.

The players are serving quarantine at a hotel in the national capital and they are expected to leave for Qatar on Wednesday.

They are awaiting the results of their RT-PCR tests for COVID-19.

In Qatar, the team will be in a bio-bubble and train before the first game against the host country on June 3.

The other matches are on June 7 (against Bangladesh) and June 15 (against Afghanistan).

India, fourth in Group E points table, is out of reckoning for a 2022 World Cup berth but remains in contention for the 2023 Asian Cup.

Thapa said fortunately, the players are fit and in good shape.

"We get fitness programmes everyday and we have been following them. So, we are fit and hoping to give our best. We were also told there could be matches coming up and to be mentally ready.

"World Cup qualifiers are big matches. We are representing the country and that is motivation enough to give our best."

The 23-year-old, however, admitted that the players are not immune to the unprecedented chaos and devastation the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon the country.

"We used to hear our near and dear ones passing away. We are also afraid that ourselves or family members may get the infection. So, we are concerned.

"It is difficult times but we have to remain mentally strong," said Thapa who is yet to get his first COVID-19 vaccine jab due to "unavailability of enough doses" at his place. India played out a 0-0 draw against reigning Asian champions Qatar in Doha in the first leg in 2019.

After that impressive show, India could not win against Bangladesh (at home) and Afghanistan (at neutral venue), playing out identical 1-1 stalemates.

Asked about the areas of improvement if the team wants to put up a good show against Qatar in the second leg, Thapa said, "We have to create more scoring chances, score more goals.

"Against Qatar (in first leg), we played a different style of football. Against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, we played possession football but could not create chances and score goals. That is what we are lacking and that is our main concern."

Thapa attributed the 0-6 thrashing by UAE, in the international friendly on March 29, to inexperience of the rookie players.

Stimac had given debuts to more than 10 players in the two international friendlies in March.

"Nobody was expecting the result. We played well against UAE in 2019 Asian Cup but it was opposite in that (0-6 loss). Coach was disappointed and told us we need to work harder."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirudh Thapa Igor Stimac Indian football team
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp