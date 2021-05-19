STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Difficult to give best after a long break: Anirudh Thapa

Ever since the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season came to an end on March 13, most of India’s footballers haven’t kicked a ball in anger.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa (Photo | AIFF)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ever since the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season came to an end on March 13, most of India’s footballers haven’t kicked a ball in anger. The Indian team did have two friendlies against Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) towards the end of March, but an experimental team was put out with a lot of new players and the results were far from satisfactory with UAE romping to a 6-0 win.  

As India get ready to take the field for the game against Qatar in Doha on June 3 followed by matches against Bangladesh (June 7) and Afghanistan (June 15), all they will have is a two-week camp in Qatar to find their feet. While these matches are part of the qualification process for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, it is only direct qualification for the third round of Asian Cup qualifying that is within India’s grasp. Among the five teams in Group E, India are currently fourth with three points.

According to midfielder Anirudh Thapa, the players were mentally focused and prepared for these games since they were always part of the schedule. “It is obviously difficult to be focused after a long break, but we were aware that we will have matches in June. Yes, there were no sureties whether we will go or not. But we were mentally focused that we might be called for national duty. Our coaches used to send the fitness programmes that we need to do to be prepared. We were just mentally prepared and keeping ourselves fit,” Thapa said during a virtual media interaction on Tuesday.

Asked to elaborate on the challenge of not playing a competitive fixture for over two months, Thapa said the risk of injury and the feeling that you cannot give your best weigh heavily on the minds of the players. 
“You can work on getting fit at home, but in the back of your mind, you know that you have not played a competitive game anywhere. It is difficult. You have that feeling that you cannot give your best. And the injury concern is also there. When you haven’t played a competitive match for a while, it is difficult to have your body react the way you want,” explained the 23-year-old.

Thapa, who is currently in quarantine along with the other players in New Delhi, seems to have cultivated a habit of reading books ever since bio-bubbles became a part of their reality. He is currently reading the memoir of Michelle Obama, wife of former US president Barack Obama, and says that reading is helping him find peace and stay focused. The players need to pay attention to their frame of mind given that they are also dealing with the fear that they or their family members might get infected with Covid-19.     
 

