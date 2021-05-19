STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Kiyan Prince: Soccer player stabbed to death features in FIFA video game

EA Sports has worked to create a virtual version of Kiyan Prince, who was 15 years old when he was killed trying to break up a fight in 2006.

Published: 19th May 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kiyan Prince

Kiyan Prince- A promising youth player with Queens Park Rangers (Photo | Kiyan Prince Foundation)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A promising youth player with Queens Park Rangers who was stabbed to death will be seen playing for the London soccer club in the latest FIFA video game.

EA Sports has worked to create a virtual version of Kiyan Prince, who was 15 years old when he was killed trying to break up a fight in 2006.

“He was a ball-playing center half,” QPR director of football Les Ferdinand told The Associated Press. "He was strong. He was dominant. And that’s what we would look at. Someone who was comfortable with the ball at his feet, quite aggressive, good in a tackle, good in the air."

“I look at him and I think to myself, how would I have played against him? Those are the things that people will look at and probably see that we would have had a good player.”

Tuesday marked the 15th anniversary of his death. QPR, whose stadium has been named since 2019 after the Kiyan Prince Foundation, gave its murdered player the No. 30 squad number for FIFA 21.

Kiyan’s father, Mark Prince, is hoping his son's appearance in the game raises awareness about the dangers of knife crime.

“Kiyan being in the game hopefully changes the mindset and shows young people that there’s another way,” he told the AP.

“We want you to change your mind, put down the drugs, put down your knives, make yourself proud, make your family proud, add value to your ends. Why don’t you add value to your community by becoming someone great?”

Of the 683 recorded homicides in England and Wales in the year to March 2020, almost four in 10 involved a knife or sharp instrument, with the number of deaths of that type in London rising from 67 to 86.

“What we’re trying to get into the minds of these young boys is that you leave with a knife, there’s an intention either to take someone’s life,” Ferdinand said. “Whether you think you are to protect your own life, someone’s life is going to be lost. And this is what we got to try and get away from.”

The teenager who stabbed Kiyan was convicted of murder and given a life sentence in prison.

QPR plays in England’s second division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA video game Kiyan Prince
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp